Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,884 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.02 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

