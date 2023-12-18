Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Boosted by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 2.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $469.48. 293,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,606. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $521.86.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.