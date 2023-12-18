Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Shares Gap Up to $14.49

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $15.02. Elme Communities shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 115,324 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELME shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elme Communities

Elme Communities Price Performance

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.