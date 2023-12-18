EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Down 12.7% in November

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 579,300 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 663,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EME traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $216.19. 118,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $141.89 and a 12 month high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

