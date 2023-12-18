Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.60

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 15833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDN. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $927.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.63. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $452.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

