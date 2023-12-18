Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$34.50 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

ENGH traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$34.61. 68,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$27.51 and a 52-week high of C$44.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

