Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
