Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 1,333,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,627,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Enovix Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,057 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enovix by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 473,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Enovix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

