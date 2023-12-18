Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.56.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$394.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.55.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$444.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$434.45 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.68%. Analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.339934 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ensign Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$746,675.00. Company insiders own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.