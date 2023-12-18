Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Enstar Group

In related news, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $86,101.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enstar Group news, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,101.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,223,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,362,291.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESGR

Enstar Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.00. 7,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $217.52 and a 12-month high of $300.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.34.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 65.96% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.