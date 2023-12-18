EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $130.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.11 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

