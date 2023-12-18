EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Update

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $13,402,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in EPAM Systems by 53.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EPAM traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $295.87. 283,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,289. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.