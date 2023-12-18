Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 539,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Equillium Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 49,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 29.28% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Equillium by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Equillium from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

