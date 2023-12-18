Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 539,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Equillium Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ EQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 49,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 29.28% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Equillium from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.
