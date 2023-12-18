Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $30.86

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.86, but opened at $31.90. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 460,493 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

