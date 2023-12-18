Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 18th (AAL, ABDN, ANTO, BIDU, BL, BNZL, CHG, CING, CSGP, DELT)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 18th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,575 ($32.32) target price on the stock.

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,270 ($15.94) price target on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,730 ($21.72) target price on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,600 ($32.64) price target on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a £195 ($244.79) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,575 ($19.77) price target on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $343.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $1,045.00 target price on the stock.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a $480.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $550.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

