Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 18th (AAL, ABDN, ANTO, BIDU, BL, BNZL, CHG, CING, CSGP, DELT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 18th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,575 ($32.32) target price on the stock.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,270 ($15.94) price target on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,730 ($21.72) target price on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,600 ($32.64) price target on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a £195 ($244.79) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,575 ($19.77) price target on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $343.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $1,045.00 target price on the stock.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a $480.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $550.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.