Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,242 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $672,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,761.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.00. 2,003,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,107. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

