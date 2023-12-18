Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 7.8% in November

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,039. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

