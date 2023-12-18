Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Up 9.6% in November

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 778,600 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 710,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of EVE by 541.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EVE by 41.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EVE by 389.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 160,973 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in EVE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EVE by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVE Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE EVEX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.24. 1,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. EVE has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

About EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

