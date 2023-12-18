Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Up 9.6% in November

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 778,600 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 710,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of EVE by 541.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EVE by 41.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EVE by 389.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 160,973 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in EVE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EVE by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EVE Stock Up 3.0 %
NYSE EVEX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.24. 1,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. EVE has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Read More
