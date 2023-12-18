Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock.

EG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Everest Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $449.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.63.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $356.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $318.03 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.18 by $3.96. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 15.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 55.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

