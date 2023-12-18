Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Update

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Everi Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Everi stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. 1,086,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.17. Everi has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. Everi had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everi will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Everi by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 269,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Everi by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

