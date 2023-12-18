Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.27. 748,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 442,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $744.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 593.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter worth $62,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 44.2% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 51,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 859,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Exscientia by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

