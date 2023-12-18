EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Down 5% After Insider Selling

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 1,068,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 787,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Specifically, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,919,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,919,057 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at $37,017,373.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,700 shares of company stock worth $5,920,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EYPT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $875.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.25.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after buying an additional 85,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

