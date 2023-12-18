Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Fanhua Stock Performance

FANH stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Fanhua has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $303.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

About Fanhua

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 47.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Stories

