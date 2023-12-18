Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Fanhua Stock Performance
FANH stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Fanhua has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $303.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua
About Fanhua
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
