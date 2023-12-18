Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.77. 153,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,265. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman bought 31,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $319,483.92. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,616.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman bought 31,048 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,616.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Paul A. Pittman purchased 66,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $678,324.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,264,683 shares in the company, valued at $12,963,000.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,836,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

