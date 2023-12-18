Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.64

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.64 and last traded at $64.25, with a volume of 233395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

