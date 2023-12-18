Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,820,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 16,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 778,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

