Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.36. 382,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $95.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

