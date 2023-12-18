FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Down 9.9% in November

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.92. 2,418,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,597. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $496,611,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.