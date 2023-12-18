Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) is Walker Financial Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Walker Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,892 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $498,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 576,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 275,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 135.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

FSTA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.11. 20,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,120. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

