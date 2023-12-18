Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Raised by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 179.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.95. The company had a trading volume of 129,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.24. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $143.52.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

