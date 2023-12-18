Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.67

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $58.53, with a volume of 46547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF
About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
