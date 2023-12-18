Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,881. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 23.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

