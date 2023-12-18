Financial Review: SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) & Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharkNinja and Viomi Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharkNinja $3.72 billion 1.85 $232.35 million N/A N/A Viomi Technology $468.70 million 0.14 -$39.95 million ($0.57) -1.61

SharkNinja has higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharkNinja 4.05% 18.66% 9.82% Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares SharkNinja and Viomi Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.5% of Viomi Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of SharkNinja shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Viomi Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SharkNinja and Viomi Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharkNinja 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viomi Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SharkNinja beats Viomi Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products. The company sells its products through retailers, online and offline, and distributors. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Viomi Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products and small appliances, such as portable fans, rice cookers, water quality meters, water filter pitchers, stainless-steel insulated water bottles, smart toilet, and food waste disposals; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its online platform, Viomi mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, Pinduoduo, and others, as well as offline experience stores. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.