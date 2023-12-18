FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Short Interest Update

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FNGR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $194.40 million, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of -0.53. FingerMotion has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGR. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FingerMotion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FingerMotion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

