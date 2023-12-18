Fintel (LON:FNTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $254.01

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 254.01 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.19), with a volume of 24481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.14).

Fintel Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £263.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3,012.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 210.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.39.

Fintel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

