First Bank & Trust Acquires 1,750 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,631,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after buying an additional 175,114 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 325,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after buying an additional 129,130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.88. 23,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

