First Bank & Trust Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $150.76. 171,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,944. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.05.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

