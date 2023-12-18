First Bank & Trust Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 0.2 %

IEX traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $211.02. 14,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.81 and its 200-day moving average is $208.83. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $240.15.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

Read Our Latest Report on IDEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.