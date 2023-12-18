First Bank & Trust Has $1.75 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.84. The stock had a trading volume of 131,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,934. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

