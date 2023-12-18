First Bank & Trust Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.96. 136,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,286. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 63.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

