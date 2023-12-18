First Bank & Trust Has $884,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amcor were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 697.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 741,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

