First Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of O traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.91. 951,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

