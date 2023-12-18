First Bank & Trust Sells 20,914 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,914 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in BCE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in BCE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.66. 188,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,678. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 158.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

