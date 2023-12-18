First Bank & Trust Sells 2,567 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.95. 248,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,832. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.54.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

