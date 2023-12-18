First Bank & Trust Sells 37 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $562.22. 21,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $532.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $576.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.60.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

