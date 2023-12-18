First Bank & Trust Sells 68 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,234,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $422.94. The company had a trading volume of 239,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,085. The firm has a market cap of $396.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $426.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

