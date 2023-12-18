First Bank & Trust Trims Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.58. 1,096,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $41.21.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

