First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in November

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

FCF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.05. 502,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on FCF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

