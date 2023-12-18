First Financial Corp IN Acquires 1,900 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.20. 1,903,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

