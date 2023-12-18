First Financial Corp IN Acquires 2,890 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 684.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Shell were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

